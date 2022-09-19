Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
today at 11:14 PM
Published 10:36 PM

Coachella Valley sweeps Indio in matchup of rivals, DVL unbeatens

Coachella Valley girls volleyball continues to hold court in the DVL.

The Arabs improved to 7-0 in DVL action after defeating rival Indio on Tuesday night, winning in three sets.

The final line of the match was 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.

The Arabs are perfect through the first round of league play, seeking another undefeated DVL title like they accomplished last year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content