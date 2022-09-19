Coachella Valley sweeps Indio in matchup of rivals, DVL unbeatens

Coachella Valley girls volleyball continues to hold court in the DVL.

The Arabs improved to 7-0 in DVL action after defeating rival Indio on Tuesday night, winning in three sets.

CV sweeps Indio in highly anticipated DVL volleyball match. Reigning champ Arabs, who went 14-0 in league last year, are now 7-0 this year. Meanwhile, the Rajahs move to 6-1. Thanks to CV AD Jason Castillo for video! ⁦@CvHigh⁩ ⁦@CVHigh_News⁩ ⁦@cvhspitcrew⁩ pic.twitter.com/V7HK98CDvw — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 20, 2022

The final line of the match was 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.

The Arabs are perfect through the first round of league play, seeking another undefeated DVL title like they accomplished last year.