Firebirds continue to build roster, announce four new players to team for inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, affiliate to the Seattle Kraken, continue to build out their team for the upcoming inaugural season as the 32nd AHL franchise.

The Firebirds announced on Tuesday that they have signed forwards Jeremy McKenna and Tristan Mullin, defenseman Jake McLaughlin, and goaltender Callum Booth.

Jeremy McKenna joins the Firebirds after spending the majority of last season with the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL. The 23-year-old finished the year with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. McKenna played in 44 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies over the past two seasons. A native of Canmore, Alberta, Canada, McKenna played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Moncton Wildcats. In 259 games with Moncton, Mckenna tallied 282 points (137 goals, 145 assists).

Tristan Mullin comes to Coachella Valleyafter skating in 68 AHL games for the Cleveland Monsters over the last two seasons. The Cartwright, Manitoba, Canada-native spent three seasons at Cornell University before transferring to the University of Vermont for his senior year. Mullins helped lead the Big Red to two ECAC Regular Season Championships.

Jake McLaughlin signs with the Firebirds after capturing the Kelly Cup with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades last season. The Hinsdale, IL-native skated in 49 games last year with the ‘Blades and registered 33 points (5 goals, 28 assists) in his second season of professional hockey. After his senior season at the University of Massachusetts, McLaughlin signed with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights where he played in 28 games. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound righty also appeared in 13 games for the Milwaukee Admirals last season.

Callum Booth spent the majority of last season with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL and posted a record of 8-10-2, with a 2.73 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. In addition to the Mariners, Booth has also seen time with other ECHL teams such as the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Reading Royals. The Montreal, QC-native has appeared in 17 American Hockey League games over his five-year career with stops in Charlotte and Providence. Booth was selected 93rd overall (fourth round) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Firebirds will face off for their Home Away from Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information, click here.

Coachella Valley’s inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds' first game at Acrisure Arena is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners.

