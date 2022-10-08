Skip to Content
10:58 PM
Published 10:58 PM

Sebastian, Gabriela both win in Carson on “Fundora Family Fight Night”

On a night they'll remember for the rest of their lives, Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora fought on the same card for the first time ever at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Oh, and both won.

Sebastian went the distance with Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, and won by UD to improve to 20-0-1, 13 KOs.

Gabriela proved she is one of the best up-and-coming fighters in the world with a UD win over Naomi Reyes. "Sweet Posion" improves to 9-0, 4 KOs 1 NC and won handily (99-91, 99-91, 98-92).

The Fundora's both hope to become World Champions and are certainly on their way.

