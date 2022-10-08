Sebastian, Gabriela both win in Carson on “Fundora Family Fight Night”

On a night they'll remember for the rest of their lives, Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora fought on the same card for the first time ever at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Oh, and both won.

Sebastian went the distance with Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, and won by UD to improve to 20-0-1, 13 KOs.

Calm, cool, calculated 💯@SebastianFundo1 secures the UD win over a game Ocampo to stay unbeaten.#FundoraOcampo pic.twitter.com/wlte1SOZto — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 9, 2022

Gabriela proved she is one of the best up-and-coming fighters in the world with a UD win over Naomi Reyes. "Sweet Posion" improves to 9-0, 4 KOs 1 NC and won handily (99-91, 99-91, 98-92).

Sweet Poison! Such a great talent and family @GabrielaFundor3 🥊 Representing Coachella! Undefeated and big bro @SebastianFundo1 will look to do the same in just a bit. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24's visit with the Fundora's this week ➡️ https://t.co/q76f0Va9mF https://t.co/olWDha0npr — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 9, 2022

The Fundora's both hope to become World Champions and are certainly on their way.