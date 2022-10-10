Skip to Content
today at 10:19 PM
Published 10:18 PM

Palm Springs senior star Brayden Hapner earns play of the week honors

Brayden Hapner earned the most votes over the weekend to win the high school football play of the week for week 8 of the season.

Hapner had a pick-6, another interception and a receiving touchdown in the team's win Friday night over La Quinta.

The 2022 high school football season continues this week. Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

