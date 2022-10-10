Palm Springs senior star Brayden Hapner earns play of the week honors

Brayden Hapner earned the most votes over the weekend to win the high school football play of the week for week 8 of the season.

Hapner had a pick-6, another interception and a receiving touchdown in the team's win Friday night over La Quinta.

