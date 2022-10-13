Perfection for Prep: Xavier girls volleyball finishes DEL season undefeated, outright champions

Xavier Prep girls volleyball completed the perfect league season on Thursday night, defeating La Quinta at home on senior night.

The Saints finished 10-0 in DEL play, securing another league title. In fact, they didn't drop a single set in their 10 league victories, winning 30 straight sets.

Next up for Xavier is the CIF-SS playoffs as they hope to continue their success and compete for another championship.

“Our whole goal is for CIF,” said head Coach Natalie Donnels. “So this is just a stepping one. The girls went undefeated and didn’t lose a set in league.”

“From the start of the season until now this is a completely different team, and they are paying really well right now so we are excited about playoffs,” said Donnels.

“I’m really glad I got to spend it with these girls it’s been a great team this year there has been no drama and all hard work,” said Lacy Cox.

“We have played tournaments against D1 and D2 teams so I think we can make it really far in CIF,” said Maggie Benson. “If not win it all.”