Student-Athlete of the Week – Anna Sophia Abrille

"She contributes in every facet. She’s an all-around player, a leader on the team," said Palm Springs girls tennis head coach Curtis Goehring.

Anna Sophia Abrille has been the bright star on the Palm Springs girls tennis team for 3 years now.

Her and tennis met at a young age.

"I got into tennis in elementary school because we use to play handball and the teachers aid told me I’d think you’d be really good at tennis," said Abrille. "And I told my mom that and she gave me an ultimatum. Which was water polo or tennis. And I quit the first day of water polo."

Any easy choice.

Anna Sophia has enjoyed leading the Indians on and off the court.

“So fun. These girls here are amazing people, probably the best people I could have ever met. I’m so glad to have led them as captain for three years," said Abrille.

“She hosts things at her house. We have bonding event there, swim parties, we watched the US Open," said Goehring.

“She’s always offered her house for any event we might need,” said Paloma Castaneda. “And those events are really important for team bonding. In order to have a good strong team you need to have a relationship.”

“We bond all the time, it’s a really unique experience to be a captain to them,” said Abrille.

In her free time Anna Sophia has another hobby. She has a passion for making music, and has a unique tone.

On Spotify Anna Sophia has had three songs with over 5,000 listens and nearly 20 thousand total. A passion for singing and tennis, what I would call a triple threat. Student, athlete and artist.

“She is a leader. I happen to have her in my calculus class this year. She’s a strong student, her homework is frame-able,” said Goehring.

“I love chasing balls and sliding on court,” said Abrille. “I like to give a show when I play.”