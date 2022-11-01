Student-Athlete of the Week – Ryder Ruiz

Skip to Content
“A lot of his friends went to other schools. He’s from a different part of town,” said. Xavier Prep head coach James Dockery. “He trusted us and trusted this school and proved he could put the team on his back and be a champion.” 

Born and raised here in the desert, Ryder Ruiz has been the heartbeat of the Saints for the last three years. Football runs in his blood. 

“My dad played, he never lost a league game in the valley,” said Ryder Ruiz. “So, I had to play. In 6th and 7th grade I really started to play quarterback and I just grew into the spot.”

“What you expect a high school quarterback to be like, that’s Ryder. From the confidence and the swagger,” said Dockery. 

“Big siete. That’s what kids call me at school,” said Ruiz. 

Ruiz is the all-time school leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and is the all-time passing leader. 

Ruiz also delivered XP its first football league championship in school history. 

“I love being a small school. All these other schools are supposed to beat up on us. They have 3 thousand kids we have 500,” said Ruiz. “I don’t really like to talk about football at school. I just go on with my day and let it be me. I’m a student like everybody else.” 

Ruiz is also a brother. The big bro to three little Ruiz’s, and what’s special is the connection between Ryder and Tyson. Who have played football together, practically forever. 

What’s the experience been like sharing the field with your brother? 

“It’s been pretty cool. We have been doing it our whole lives. He used to be a corner and I didn’t really like him that much because he was always messing with me at practice,” said Ruiz. 

“We went from sharing a room together to sharing the field together. I think the first time I caught a touchdown from him was in 5th grade and it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Tyson Ruiz. 

“If I could say one more thing, is I love him. I love playing on the field with him I love going up with him after a touchdown. I love him as a person.” 

“He’s a big impact to why I am the way I am,” said Ruiz. 

Family and football. Doesn’t get better than that.

Nominate the next student-athlete of the week!

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

