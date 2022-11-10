Skip to Content
November 10, 2022 8:58 PM
Published 6:10 PM

Palm Desert, Xavier Prep girls tennis programs fall in respective CIF-SS semifinal

It was a tough Thursday for our two local tennis programs, Palm Desert and Xavier Prep, with both of them falling short of reaching the CIF-SS championship game.

The Aztecs and Saints suffered losses in their respective semifinal.

Top-seeded Palm Desert fell 12-6 at Fountain Valley in Division 2.

Meanwhile, Xavier Prep lost 10-8 at home to Pacifica Christian.

Congratulations to both programs for their strong effort and deep playoff run. With the two losses Thursday, local girls high school tennis is finished for this season.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur

