Palm Desert, Xavier Prep girls tennis programs fall in respective CIF-SS semifinal
It was a tough Thursday for our two local tennis programs, Palm Desert and Xavier Prep, with both of them falling short of reaching the CIF-SS championship game.
The Aztecs and Saints suffered losses in their respective semifinal.
Top-seeded Palm Desert fell 12-6 at Fountain Valley in Division 2.
Meanwhile, Xavier Prep lost 10-8 at home to Pacifica Christian.
CIF-SS 🎾 Semi’s @CIFSS! @XCPAthletics vs. Pacifica Christian. Coverage tonight on @KESQ! @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/D1oNRz9c2V— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) November 10, 2022
Congratulations to both programs for their strong effort and deep playoff run. With the two losses Thursday, local girls high school tennis is finished for this season.