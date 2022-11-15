Firebirds hold special event in Indian Wells ahead of season opener next month at Acrisure Arena

The excitement continues for Firebirds hockey.

"It's been nothing short of awesome," said Firebirds forward Andrew Poturalski.

"We've had a great time in the week that we've been here so far and there's a lot of excitement to be had and a lot of good things happening and we can't wait to get it going December 18th," said Poturalski.

On Tuesday night, the team held a special event at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa for season ticket-holders, sponsors and other members of the local community.

"I got to give all of the players credit. I thought they were going to kill us for 22 games on the road but they actually have come together as a group, they've played really and it's great to have the team in first place in the division," said Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke.

Everything is all starting to come together for the team as the arena is almost complete.

Nice catching up with @Firebirds star @APots94 and @oakviewgroup CEO Tim Leiweke tonight at a special event in Indian Wells ahead of the team's desert debut in December at @AcrisureArena. Stay with @KESQ for continuing coverage of the team in their inaugural @TheAHL season. pic.twitter.com/PCDw8Q3g7y — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 16, 2022

"They got to get into the locker room yesterday for the first time, they saw the first sheet of ice in the training center, now we're going to put the main sheet of ice down in the arena in two weeks so I think they're just over the moon," said Leiweke regarding the outlook and optimism for Firebirds players who have been without a permanent home for the start of the season.

But their home is almost ready and it's sure to be special.

"This is the best facility ever built in the American Hockey League and I think the players have been very patient knowing we got to get through these 22 games to get back home in December," said Leiweke.

Coachella Valley travels to Colorado to face the Eagles for a pair of games on Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.