Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Published 4:28 PM

Shadow Hills, Xavier Prep girls cross-country teams qualify for CIF-State meet

The Lady Knights and Saints are state bound!

Both programs qualified for the CIF-State tournament following their performance in their respective division on Saturday at the CIF Finals at Mt. San Jacinto.

The CIF-State meet is this Saturday in Fresno.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content