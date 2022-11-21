Shadow Hills, Xavier Prep girls cross-country teams qualify for CIF-State meet
The Lady Knights and Saints are state bound!
Both programs qualified for the CIF-State tournament following their performance in their respective division on Saturday at the CIF Finals at Mt. San Jacinto.
The CIF-State meet is this Saturday in Fresno.
