Shadow Hills, Xavier Prep girls cross-country teams qualify for CIF-State meet

The Lady Knights and Saints are state bound!

Shadow Hills girls cross country, STATE Qualifiers!!!



Shadow Hills girls cross country, STATE Qualifiers!!! Woodward Park, here we come!

Both programs qualified for the CIF-State tournament following their performance in their respective division on Saturday at the CIF Finals at Mt. San Jacinto.

The CIF-State meet is this Saturday in Fresno.

2022 CIF State Cross Country Championship entries are posted!



🔗https://t.co/cOBJQI0Fnz

Corrections will be accepted until Noon, Monday 11/21



Saturday, November 26

Woodward Park, Fresno

🎟️https://t.co/rNCapkD6M6



ℹ️ https://t.co/cOBJQI0Fnz pic.twitter.com/tTvoMWRxxt — CIF State (@CIFState) November 20, 2022

