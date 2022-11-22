Student-Athlete of the Week – Isaiah Alvarado

Isaiah Alvarado is what I would coin a La Quinta OG. The senior running back has been around the school and football program since he could remember.

"Growing up I use to come to the games with my sister, she came here. I would see Turbo, Bengy, I grew up with all those guys," said Alvarado. "Justin Anderson, Mike Avina, I always looked up to them."

"I always wanted to make playoffs and win the Flag," said Alvarado. "We wanted to step up and bring back LQ."

“He loves football, and he loves being out there. He gives a 100 percent and that’s what we are looking for in our football players,” said La Quinta Athletic Director Juan Ruiz. “He’s a great example to all of them.”

Alvarado has worked tirelessly to put himself in a position to help his team win. La Quinta is having its best season in some time. But his Friday nights have been a lot more meaningful this season.

"First game my junior season I tore my ACL. First quarter," said Alvarado. "I tore my meniscus, and it was flipping into my ACL. Every time I would run it would mess me up."

“It’s been tough for him though. He went through a lot of ups and downs with the injury,” said Ruiz. “He didn’t quit. He kept fighting. He kept working.”

After his first knee injury, Alvarado leaned on his family more than ever. But the unthinkable happened. Isaiah lost his father David in June of 2021.

"Sixth grade is when he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer,” said Alvarado. “My Grandma was taking care of him, and he just kept fighting. It just got the best of him. Five years of strong fighting.”

Alvarado says he never felt an emptiness like this.

“Life’s over. I grew up playing football and I wanted to play for him,” said Alvarado.

What kept you pushing? What kept you motivated?

“Mostly just my Mom. My Mom was always there next to me making sure if I needed anything,” said Alvarado. “My family. I didn’t want to let them down. They looked up to me.”

Alvarado honored his dad with the date and time on his backplate. An unimaginable time for the Alvarado household, and Isaiah did whatever he could to help.

“My Mom was struggling with bills, so I got a couple of jobs to help her out. Gave her all my paychecks,” said Alvarado.

“The fact that he is just resilient and constantly working. We are happy to have him here. He’s a part of our La Quinta family and always will be,” said Ruiz.

It’s not always about what you do, but how you do it. You never know what battles people are fighting. Isaiah earned and deserved his senior season.

-- Story by Bailey Arredondo --

Nominate the next student-athlete of the week!

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.