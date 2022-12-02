Firebirds earn 1-0 victory in Henderson over Silver Knights

HENDERSON, NV (December 2, 2022) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds secured their first win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night thanks to a 26 save shutout by goaltender Joey Daccord and late goal from Austin Poganski.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves for the first shutout in Coachella Valley Firebirds history. With the win, the Firebirds move to 10-4-2-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley wraps up their weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights tomorrow, Saturday, December 3rd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm PT.