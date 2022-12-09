On fire: Firebirds set franchise record in 8-3 victory over San Jose, win season-high fifth straight

History was made Friday night in San Jose as the Firebirds scored a franchise record 8 goals in their 8-3 victory over the Barracuda.

Kole Lind led the way, scoring his second hat trick of the season, while captain Max McCormick netted two goals in his 400th AHL appearance.

The Firebirds also scored a franchise record five goals in the first period, their most in a single period since they tallied four in the second period against Calgary on October 16.

Joey Daccord made 13 saves in the win as the Firebirds move to 12-4-2-0 on the season.

With the victory, Coachella Valley has now won a season-high five straight games.