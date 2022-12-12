Skip to Content
Firebirds hit home ice; practice on main rink at Acrisure Arena for first time

The Firebirds hit their home ice Monday morning for their first skate on the main rink at Acrisure Arena ahead of their home opener on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Firebirds, 12-4-3 through their first 19 games have been on the road since the start of their inaugural season.

That continues Tuesday as the team travels to Tucson to take on the Roadrunners for a two-game, midweek series.

Following Tucson, CVF heads to San Diego on Friday for a game with the Gulls.

