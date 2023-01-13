Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
today at 12:28 AM
McCormick’s OT goal gives Firebirds 5-4 win over Condors at Acrisure Arena

The Firebirds won again on Friday night, giving them 52 points on the season.

CV defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night in overtime by the final score of 5-4.

Jesper Froden (2x), John Hayden, and Jimmy Schuldt scored in regulation for the Firebirds while Max McCormick netted the game-winner just :45 into overtime.

With the win, Coachella Valley is now on a 10-game point streak.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their six-game homestand on Monday, January 16th.

Puck drop is set for 3pm and you can watch LIVE on FOX-11.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur

