Carsen Twarynski’s late goal lifts Firebirds past Gulls at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds found their way back into the win column with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls at Acrisure Arena on Friday night.

7,882 fans witnessed Carsen Twarynski’s goal with just 1:33 left in regulation propel the Firebirds to their 29th win of the season.

The Firebirds hit the back of the net just 4:01 into the first period. Brogan Rafferty fed the puck to Tye Kartye at the slot. Kartye’s slid a pass over to Ryker Evans who snapped a shot over the shoulder of Lukas Dostal to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. The goal was Evans’ fourth of the season.

San Diego responded with a powerplay goal halfway through the opening frame. Hunter Drew netted the puck five-hole on Joey Daccord to tie it at 1-1 at the 10:08 mark.

The game came down to the wire and the Firebirds created some havoc in front of the Gulls’ net. Kole Lind pushed the puck towards the cage where Alexander True shoved it on net. Dostal made the initial save, but the rebound rolled right to Twarynski at the top of the crease, putting it home to give Coachella Valley a 2-1 lead with 1:33 left in regulation.

Daccord (18-5-1) made 28 saves on 29 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 29-7-3-1 on the season.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their weekend series with the San Diego Gulls tomorrow at Acrisure Arena for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center.

Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.