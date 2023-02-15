CIF-SS boys soccer: Palm Desert defeats Coachella Valley 2-0; Aztecs advance to semifinal

In an all-local quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, Palm Desert took down Coachella Valley 2-0.

After a scoreless first half, the Aztecs found success later in the game, getting goals from Tristan Mulahusejnovic and Kyle Alas.

"We started off the season slow and picked up slowly, and now we are a well oiled machine. I am so proud of these guys all the credit to them," said Brenner Lopez, Aztecs head coach.

"This is a special team. We come out here and work hard and the police boys do it again. We're the best team in the valley. Two games left we are going to give it our all. We have a championship to win," said senior star Kyle Alas.

"I knew this team had talent and I knew this team was special. I think we are starting to realize that now," said Lopez.

The Aztecs are now onto the CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal, which will be Saturday at home against Norco.