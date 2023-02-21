Pepperdine still leads Prestige after second round suspended due to wind

The Prestige continued on Tuesday but was halted early due to high winds in La Quinta at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST.

Play is currently suspended due to high winds... Like, really high winds 🌬️



The players are currently holding in place



📊: https://t.co/JjtHsZFAFR#SicEm🐻⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/GchpFKsLDD — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 21, 2023

Pepperdine leads the field by four shots with Stanford in solo second. Texas Tech and Baylor are tied in third.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

The final round of the 23rd annual Prestige is Wednesday, scheduled to be a shotgun start at 10:30am.

