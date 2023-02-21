Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
February 21, 2023 11:24 PM
Published 7:50 PM

Pepperdine still leads Prestige after second round suspended due to wind

The Prestige continued on Tuesday but was halted early due to high winds in La Quinta at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST.

Pepperdine leads the field by four shots with Stanford in solo second. Texas Tech and Baylor are tied in third.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

The final round of the 23rd annual Prestige is Wednesday, scheduled to be a shotgun start at 10:30am.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content