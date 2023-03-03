Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
March 3, 2023 11:13 PM
Published 11:02 PM

Pair of wild finishes wraps up first week of 2023 DEL baseball season

The first week of DEL baseball wrapped up with a pair of crazy finishes.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school baseball throughout the season.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content