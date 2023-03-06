Stater Bros. Heroes Challenge golf tournament in Indian Wells raises record $1M

The 16th Annual Stater Bros. Charities Jack H. Brown Heroes Challenge raised a record $1 million dollars over the weekend in Indian Wells.

The event hosted 350 sponsors and special guests, including seven Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and 11 professional golfers including honorary tournament host Chairman Dave Stockton, Lee Trevino, Gary McCord, Donna Caponi-Byrnes, Brittany Lang and others.

On Sunday night, Stater Bros. Charities awarded a total of $310,000 to local non-profit organizations that are making a positive impact through their community initiatives in Southern California.

These organizations included the Congressional Medal of Honor Society ($50,000), Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center ($50,000), Children’s Fund ($50,000), FIND Food Bank ($50,000), Shoes That Fit ($50,000), C4 Foundation ($50,000) and Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation ($10,000).

Monday was the Heroes Challenge Golf Tournament which was played at the 36-hole Indian Wells Golf Resort.

The fun day of golf allowed Stater Bros. teammates and the event's sponsors to spend the day with professional golfers while giving back to the community.