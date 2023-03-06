Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
today at 9:44 PM
Published 9:17 PM

Stater Bros. Heroes Challenge golf tournament in Indian Wells raises record $1M

KESQ

The 16th Annual Stater Bros. Charities Jack H. Brown Heroes Challenge raised a record $1 million dollars over the weekend in Indian Wells.

The event hosted 350 sponsors and special guests, including seven Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and 11 professional golfers including honorary tournament host Chairman Dave Stockton, Lee Trevino, Gary McCord, Donna Caponi-Byrnes, Brittany Lang and others.

On Sunday night, Stater Bros. Charities awarded a total of $310,000 to local non-profit organizations that are making a positive impact through their community initiatives in Southern California.

These organizations included the Congressional Medal of Honor Society ($50,000), Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center ($50,000), Children’s Fund ($50,000), FIND Food Bank ($50,000), Shoes That Fit ($50,000), C4 Foundation ($50,000) and Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation ($10,000).

Monday was the Heroes Challenge Golf Tournament which was played at the 36-hole Indian Wells Golf Resort.

The fun day of golf allowed Stater Bros. teammates and the event's sponsors to spend the day with professional golfers while giving back to the community.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content