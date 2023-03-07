Student Athlete of the Week – Beau Mantanona, Palm Desert wrestling

One year ago, Palm Desert’s Beau Mantanona lost in the CIF State championship wrestling match. Some say it was questionable but that was then and this is now.

A year's worth of the sour taste fueled Beau to get what was his. In February, Mantanona won the state title, this time with absolutely no doubt.

“It felt great. I was working hard for this. 4 years, this has been my number one goal,” said Mantanona. “It feels great to finally get this one done and get that monkey off my back.”

“Relief,” said Palm Desert head coach Anthony Mantanona. “We knew he deserved it the whole time and to actually get it done it felt really good. It was a long time coming.”

“Honestly I was more happy for him than I was myself,” said back to back state champion Daniel Herrera. “I really love that kid we have been through it all and him and his family have been apart of my journey since I started. So to see him finally get what he deserves it’s surreal.”

What made it even sweeter was Mantanona winning the title with his family in his corner.

“Great moment and awesome that I got to share it with my brother and my Dad. My last high school match and maybe one of my last times being coached by them,” said Mantanona. “I try to take it all in.”

Mantanona’s hard work and dedication to the sport has lead him to the next level. Beau has committed to The University of Michigan. The Beau Show is heading to Ann Arbor.

“It checked all my boxes. The wrestling program, the academics, the whole campus life. It really felt like home,” said Mantanona.

The Mantanona family is a strong 8. Well you knew they were strong and all wrestlers. Anthony, Troy, Beau, Brock, Mila, Cru and Dad Anthony. But most importantly.

“Mom is awesome. She does all the behind the scenes stuff. It looks like I’m doing a lot but she’s got my back and helps me along the way with everything. Couldn’t do it without her,” said Anthony Mantanona.

“That’s been all my success my coaches my Dad, my mom has given me all the resources I need to be the best,” said Mantanona.

Mantanona leaves behind his own legacy in the desert. Born for the sport and worked tirelessly to be the best. This is just the beginning.

“I love the way my high school career went I think everything happened for a reason last year. I don’t think I’d be as a wrestler as I am today because of that,” said Mantanona. “Everything I did I’m proud of it.”