Firebirds clinch spot in Calder Cup playoffs following win over Wild

Firebirds

The Firebirds made history in a historic season on Wednesday night, clinching a spot in the 2023 Clader Cup playoffs.

CV defeated the Iowa Wild 4-1 in front of 7,211 fans at Acrisure Arena as Max McCormick scored two goals in the Firebirds’ 39th win of the season.

Chris Driedger made 29 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to 39-11-4-2.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds gear up for a rematch against the Iowa Wild on Friday, March 17th for St. Patrick’s Day, presented by O’Caines.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

