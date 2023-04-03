Firebirds beat Barracuda in shootout, sets up showdown Wednesday with Wranglers

The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Monday night in a shootout at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-3.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Max McCormick and Cameron Hughes scored in the shootout to help the Firebirds tie the Calgary Wranglers in the Pacific Division standings with 98 points.

With the win, CV has now won five games in a row but more importantly, it puts the Birds in position to take the top spot in the standings.

The Firebirds host the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday at 7pm in what will be the biggest game of the season so far.

The winner of Wednesday's game will take sole possession of first place in the division with five games remaining in the season. Whoever finishes in first place will earn a BYE in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds and Calgary Wranglers battle for the top spot in the Pacific Division on Wednesday, April 5th.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.