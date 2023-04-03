Firebirds forward Tye Kartye named AHL Rookie of the Month

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Kartye notched 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 15 games for the Firebirds.

A native of Kingston, ON, Kartye recorded 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, tied for the league lead in scoring among rookies, and has skated in all 65 games to date for Coachella Valley.

He also ranks first among AHL rookie forwards in plus/minus with a plus-18 rating.

The Firebirds are currently 2nd in the AHL with 92 points in their inaugural season.