Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:38 PM

Firebirds forward Tye Kartye named AHL Rookie of the Month

KESQ

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March. 

Kartye notched 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 15 games for the Firebirds.

A native of Kingston, ON, Kartye recorded 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, tied for the league lead in scoring among rookies, and has skated in all 65 games to date for Coachella Valley.

He also ranks first among AHL rookie forwards in plus/minus with a plus-18 rating.

The Firebirds are currently 2nd in the AHL with 92 points in their inaugural season.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content