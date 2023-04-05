Firebirds fall to Wranglers 3-1, drop below Calgary in Pacific Division standings

In what many believed to be the biggest game in franchise history, the Firebirds fell short, losing 3-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night in front of 8,206 fans at Acrisure Arena.

Firebirds fall 3-1 to the Wranglers tonight but not because of effort. With the loss, CV drops to 2nd in the Pacific Division standings behind Calgary.@AHLWranglers 100 points@Firebirds 98 points



Five games to go in the regular season. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/4iWePX7By6 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 6, 2023

With the loss, Coachella Valley moves to 2nd in the Pacific Division standings, two points behind Calgary.

AHL STANDINGS

Prior to Wednesday night, the Firebirds had won 9 straight games in their home building. Their record at Acrisure Arena is now 22-7.

The Firebirds have five games remaining in the regular season.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 8 at 6pm vs Bakersfield Condors.

