Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Updated
today at 11:21 PM
Published 11:11 PM

Firebirds fall to Wranglers 3-1, drop below Calgary in Pacific Division standings

In what many believed to be the biggest game in franchise history, the Firebirds fell short, losing 3-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night in front of 8,206 fans at Acrisure Arena.

With the loss, Coachella Valley moves to 2nd in the Pacific Division standings, two points behind Calgary.

AHL STANDINGS

Prior to Wednesday night, the Firebirds had won 9 straight games in their home building. Their record at Acrisure Arena is now 22-7.

The Firebirds have five games remaining in the regular season.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 8 at 6pm vs Bakersfield Condors.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content