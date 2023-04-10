Kraken prospects Shane Wright, David Goyette join Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the Seattle Kraken have reassigned forward Shane Wright from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to the Firebirds.

Additionally, Coachella Valley has signed forward David Goyette to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

NEWS: The @SeattleKraken have reassigned forward Shane Wright from @SpitsHockey to the #CVFirebirds.



The Firebirds have also signed forward David Goyette to a professional tryout (PTO).https://t.co/1Zt46eMTXD | #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/RspsvnYKKf — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 10, 2023

Wright appeared in five games with the Firebirds earlier this season while on a conditioning loan from the Kraken. In those five games, Wright netted four goals and had a +2 rating. The Burlington, ON native played in eight games with the Kraken this season, recording a goal and an assist. Wright was sent back to the OHL where he notched 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 20 games for the Windsor Spitfires.

Goyette joins the Firebirds after two seasons in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves. In 129 games with Sudbury, Goyette put up 165 points (74 goals, 91 assists). The Saint-Jerome, QC native was drafted in the second round (61st overall) by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Goyette turned 19 years old on March 27th.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds host the Ontario Reign this Wednesday for their regular season home finale. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.