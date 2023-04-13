Four Firebirds’ players honored as 2022-2023 AHL regular season awards announced

The American Hockey League announced the 2022-23 all-star teams and all-rookie teams this week.

Four Firebirds' players were honored for their play this season.

2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender ― Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers (53 GP, 41-9-2, 2.08 GAA, .932 SV%, 7 SO)

Defenseman ― Darren Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (50 GP, 13-38-51, +19, 1 PPG)

Defenseman ― Christian Wolanin, Abbotsford Canucks (49 GP, 6-49-55, +12, 24 PPA)

Forward ― Alex Barré-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (67 GP, 23-59-82, +25, 7 PPG)

Forward ― Michael Carcone, Tucson Roadrunners (63 GP, 31-53-84, +5, 14 PPG, 5 GWG)

Forward ― Matthew Phillips, Calgary Wranglers (64 GP, 36-39-75, +17, 10 PPG, 15 GWG)

2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender ― Joel Hofer, Springfield Thunderbirds (45 GP, 25-15-5, 2.57 GAA, .918 SV%, 4 SO)

Defenseman ― Lucas Carlsson, Charlotte Checkers (60 GP, 19-33-52, +24, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)

Defenseman ― Brogan Rafferty, Coachella Valley Firebirds (70 GP, 9-42-51, +31, 2 PPG)

Forward ― Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (58 GP, 29-41-70, 11 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward ― Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (69 GP, 28-39-67, +17, 11 PPG, 2 SHG)

Forward ― T.J. Tynan, Ontario Reign (70 GP, 8-71-79, 3 PPG, 35 PPA)

The American Hockey League also announced that Firebirds' rookies Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye were named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.



2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender ― Brandon Bussi, Providence Bruins (31 GP, 21-5-4, 2.38 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO)

Defenseman ― Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (68 GP, 6-38-44, +21, 18 PPA)

Defenseman ― Jeremie Poirier, Calgary Wranglers (66 GP, 9-32-41, +6, 3 PPG)

Forward ― Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (56 GP, 27-19-46, +12, 9 PPG, 4 GWG)

Forward ― Tye Kartye, Coachella Valley Firebirds (69 GP, 27-28-55, +17, 5 PPG, 2 SHG, 7 GWG)

Forward ― Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins (64 GP, 23-30-53, +3, 11 PPG, 5 GWG)



