Goosen, Alker, Čejka in three-way tie for first after opening round at The Galleri Classic

It's a three-way for first tie after 18 holes of play in Rancho Mirage at the 2nd edition of The Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Amazing round of play at the Galleri Classic today. I followed Alker Stricker and Clarke early on. Alker ends the day at -6 tieing it up with Goose and Cejka going into tomorrow in Round 2. ⁦@BlakeArthur24⁩ will have highlights in sports ⁦@KESQ⁩ ⁦@KenjiitoKESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/BLNBvRlmpk — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) March 29, 2024

A mirror-mirror day for Retief Goosen (left) and Steven Alker (right). Both players tapped in for par on the final hole shooting 6-under in the first round of the Galleri Classic. Goosen and Alker both tee off at 10:11 a.m tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4q7f0Z0DJX — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) March 29, 2024

Here are the leaders heading into day two:

T-1st Steven Alker (-6) 8th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions Looks to become the first multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions Seeking ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions



T-1st Alex Cejka (-6) 5th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions Seeking fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions Has two top-5 finishes with six starts for 2024



T-1st Retief Goosen (-6) 3rd time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions Seeking third win on PGA TOUR Champions Matched his low 18-hole score of the season



64-year-old Fred Couples was pretty candid yesterday regarding his ongoing back pain. The World Golf Hall of Famer and former Masters champion was forced to WD prior to today's first round of the @GalleriClassic.@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 @MissionHillsCC1 @fredcouplesgolf pic.twitter.com/3QjHK0haED — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 29, 2024

