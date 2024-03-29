Skip to Content
Goosen, Alker, Čejka in three-way tie for first after opening round at The Galleri Classic

It's a three-way for first tie after 18 holes of play in Rancho Mirage at the 2nd edition of The Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Here are the leaders heading into day two:

  • T-1st Steven Alker (-6)
    • 8th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Looks to become the first multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Seeking ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions
  • T-1st Alex Cejka (-6)
    • 5th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Seeking fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Has two top-5 finishes with six starts for 2024
  • T-1st Retief Goosen (-6)
    • 3rd time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Seeking third win on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Matched his low 18-hole score of the season

If you want to check out the full leaderboard, click here

Also to mention, Fred Couples withdrew from the tournament. Click here for the full story.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2024 Galleri Classic.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

