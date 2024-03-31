Retief Goosen rallies to claim 2024 Galleri Classic title in Rancho Mirage

Retief Goosen is the Galleri Classic champion.

Goosen shot 3-under on Sunday and finished at 13-under par for the tournament.

Goosen made two big par-saves on the final two holes to outlast playing partners Steven Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez.

Goosen joins David Toms as the only two winners in this tournament's young history.