Retief Goosen rallies to claim 2024 Galleri Classic title in Rancho Mirage

Retief Goosen is the Galleri Classic champion.

Goosen shot 3-under on Sunday and finished at 13-under par for the tournament.

Goosen made two big par-saves on the final two holes to outlast playing partners Steven Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez.

Goosen joins David Toms as the only two winners in this tournament's young history.

Blake Arthur

