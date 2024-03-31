Retief Goosen rallies to claim 2024 Galleri Classic title in Rancho Mirage
Retief Goosen is the Galleri Classic champion.
Retief Goosen has won the @GalleriClassic!— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 31, 2024
It’s his first win since 2022 and the third PGA TOUR Champions victory of his career. pic.twitter.com/zDKpDDAy5O
Goosen shot 3-under on Sunday and finished at 13-under par for the tournament.
2024 Galleri Classic champion Retief Goosen was stones down the stretch with two big par saves on 17 and 18. @KESQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 31, 2024
📹 @williamswes pic.twitter.com/CKyuNNl9Ja
Goosen made two big par-saves on the final two holes to outlast playing partners Steven Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez.
Goosen joins David Toms as the only two winners in this tournament's young history.
The 2024 Galleri Classic Champion Retief Goosen is here. Goosen shot 13-under through three rounds. @KESQ @GalleriClassic @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/HodBsmhyV1— Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) March 31, 2024