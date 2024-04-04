Skip to Content
Firebirds score three goals in final frame to beat Barracuda 3-1 at home

Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-1 at Acrisure Arena on Thursday night.

Held scoreless in the first period, the Barracuda scored in the second period to take a 1-0 lead.

Down 1-0 in the third period, Jacob Melanson got the scoring started for the Firebirds. Shortly after, Cameron Hughes tallied one of his own, followed by Kole Lind to make it three unanswered goals in the final frame for the Firebirds.

Chris Driedger was solid in the net for Coachella Valley, saving 34 shots.

CV is now 15-1 all time against San Jose.

For the game’s full box score, click HERE.

The first-place Firebirds are 41-14-5-4 with 91 points on the season.

Coachella Valley will head back on the road to play the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, April 6th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m. local time.

