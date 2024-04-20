Skip to Content
The Firebirds defeated Gulls 5-4 in overtime in final road game of the season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 5-4 in overtime in the final road game of the season.

Scoreless in the first, Tucker Robertson got the scoring started to make the game 3-1. The Firebirds heated up in the third period with three goals from Jani Nyman and Shane Wright.

Marian Studenic sealed the game quickly in overtime with a goal of his own.

Ales Stezka made the start and saved 23 shots for Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds will return home and play the Gulls for their final game of the regular season tomorrow, April 21st. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

