Firebirds come up short in final regular season game with 4-3 shootout loss to Gulls

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost in a shootout to the San Diego Gulls 4-3 in their final regular season game.

Held scoreless in both the first and second period, the Firebirds heated up scoring three goals from Andrew Poutralski, Logan Morrison, and John Hayden.

Tied at three a piece into the shootout, Coachella Valley failed to score and San Diego scores one from Sasha Pastujov.

Chris Driedger was in net for the Firebirds and saved 17 shots.

The Firebirds end the regular with a 46-15-6-5 record with 103 points.

Coachella Valley will have a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs