Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds come up short in final regular season game with 4-3 shootout loss to Gulls

By
Published 7:48 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost in a shootout to the San Diego Gulls 4-3 in their final regular season game.

Held scoreless in both the first and second period, the Firebirds heated up scoring three goals from Andrew Poutralski, Logan Morrison, and John Hayden.

Tied at three a piece into the shootout, Coachella Valley failed to score and San Diego scores one from Sasha Pastujov.

Chris Driedger was in net for the Firebirds and saved 17 shots.

The Firebirds end the regular with a 46-15-6-5 record with 103 points.

Coachella Valley will have a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content