Firebirds defeat Admirals 2-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds and Milwaukee Admirals faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds defeated the Admirals 2-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

John Hayden scored two goals and Chris Driedger made 37 saves, leading Coachella Valley to victory.

Game 1 also marked the return of head coach Dan Bylsma who was introduced as Seattle Kraken head coach on Tuesday.

Bylsma will finish his duties with the AHL affiliate Firebirds this year before he leaves for his new role in the NHL with the Kraken.

Game 2 of this best-of-7 series is Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

https://kesq.com/news/2024/05/29/american-idol-winner-abi-carter-to-perform-at-fridays-firebirds-game/

You can watch Game 2 LIVE on FOX 11, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

