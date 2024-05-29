Firebirds defeat Admirals 2-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds and Milwaukee Admirals faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Firebirds win 2-1 to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/dNBhn9d7wl — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 30, 2024

The Firebirds defeated the Admirals 2-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

John Hayden scored two goals and Chris Driedger made 37 saves, leading Coachella Valley to victory.

Firebirds take the ice for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals. Here we go! @KESQ pic.twitter.com/PieNYmjFOY — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 30, 2024

that power play goal 😍



birds take the lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/m7t6lnBmRb — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 30, 2024

BIRDS TAKE BACK THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/RdS6dyWmed — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 30, 2024

Game 1 also marked the return of head coach Dan Bylsma who was introduced as Seattle Kraken head coach on Tuesday.

He's back! Head coach Dan Bylsma back on the bench for the Birds after being introduced yesterday as the new @SeattleKraken head coach. Bylsma and the Birds have unfinished business in @TheAHL Calder Cup playoffs before DB departs the desert for Seattle. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/d6hwJCLiBu — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 30, 2024

Bylsma will finish his duties with the AHL affiliate Firebirds this year before he leaves for his new role in the NHL with the Kraken.

Game 2 of this best-of-7 series is Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

You can watch Game 2 LIVE on FOX 11, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

