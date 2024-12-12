Former Firebird Andrew Poturalski lifts Barracuda late in 4-3 shootout victory

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena.

Former Firebirds Andrew Poturalski and Jimmy Schuldt returned to the Coachella Valley for the first time and were honored during the first period. As soon as the puck dropped, it was all business.

Barracuda captain and former Firebird Jimmy Schuldt arrives to Acrisure Arena for his first game against his old team in the desert. Andrew Poturalski will also be here. @KESQ @sjbarracuda pic.twitter.com/UYNvVHjAyA — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 13, 2024

Caught up with San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski who makes his highly anticipated return to Acrisure Arena tonight to face his former team in the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Potsy helped the Firebirds to two straight trips to the Calder Cup Finals. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/Es87pIapJt — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 13, 2024

Scoreless in the first period, the Barracuda added a pair of goals from Danil Gushchin and Lucas Carlsson to open the second. The Firebirds responded with two goals of their own from Jani Nyman and Jagger Firkus.

tied game baby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jx51i7QdHH — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 13, 2024

History was also broken as CV allowed 26 shots, the most allowed in a single period, breaking the previous record of 21 shots, which was on December 17, 2023, against the Colorado Eagles.

In the third, the Birds took the 3-2 lead after Brandon Biro netted his first goal of the season.

Still, in the same frame, Poturalski tied the game at 3 with one minute and twenty-three seconds to go.

Of course it's former Firebird Andrew Poturalski who ties the game for @sjbarracuda to force OT/SO. Barracuda beat the Birds 4-3 in the shootout. CV remains winless (0-3-1) against San Jose this season. Next up, a weekend series against the first-place Wranglers. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 13, 2024

Scoreless in overtime, San Jose goes two-for-two in the shootout with goals from Gushchin and Poturalski.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 50 saves.

Firebirds drop to 11-8-1-3. Coachella Valley will stay home and play the Pacific division-leading Wraglers on December 14th. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

