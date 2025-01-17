Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Hoffman, Hoey share lead after two rounds at the American Express

By
today at 10:21 PM
Published 10:11 PM

After two rounds of play in La Quinta, we have a tie atop the leaderboard.

Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey, who both shot 63 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday, have a one-shot lead after 36 holes at 16-under par.

Hoffman, from nearby San Diego, is a previous tournament champion, having won back in 2007. Hoey, meanwhile, played his college golf at USC in Los Angeles.

Click HERE for the full leaderboard.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the American Express.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content