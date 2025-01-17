Hoffman, Hoey share lead after two rounds at the American Express

After two rounds of play in La Quinta, we have a tie atop the leaderboard.

Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey, who both shot 63 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday, have a one-shot lead after 36 holes at 16-under par.

Hoffman, from nearby San Diego, is a previous tournament champion, having won back in 2007. Hoey, meanwhile, played his college golf at USC in Los Angeles.

Click HERE for the full leaderboard.

