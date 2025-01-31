Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds defeat Texas Stars 2-1 in overtime

CV FIREBIRDS
By
today at 8:54 PM
Published 8:51 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center in overtime by the final score 2-1.

Jani Nyman tipped home the game-tying goal with 8:32 left in the third period and Ben Meyers’ overtime game-winner earned the Firebirds their 23rd win of the season.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Coachella Valley’s record moves to 23-15-1-5 on the season and 11-8-1-1 on the road. The Firebirds outshot the Stars 28-19.

The rematch is Saturday night in Cedar Park, TX. Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content