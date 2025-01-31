Firebirds defeat Texas Stars 2-1 in overtime

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center in overtime by the final score 2-1.

Jani Nyman tipped home the game-tying goal with 8:32 left in the third period and Ben Meyers’ overtime game-winner earned the Firebirds their 23rd win of the season.

FIREBIRDS WIN IT IN OT!! pic.twitter.com/oH29BNW1vb — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 1, 2025

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Coachella Valley’s record moves to 23-15-1-5 on the season and 11-8-1-1 on the road. The Firebirds outshot the Stars 28-19.

The rematch is Saturday night in Cedar Park, TX. Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.