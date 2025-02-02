Skip to Content
Firebirds defeat Stars 3-2 in OT to sweep two-game series

Published 12:04 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Former Firebirds Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind helped the Stars take a 2-0 lead in the first. Less than a minute later, Ben Meyers tallied his 14th goal of the season to cut the deficit down to one.

The Firebirds tied the game at two after 2025 All-Star Jani Nyman scored on the powerplay.

Scoreless in the third, Daniel Sprong took it himself and flipped into the back of the net to steal a win on the road.

Philipp Grubauer started in net for CV and had 27 saves.

Firebirds improve to 24-15-1-5. After the All-Star break, Coachella Valley will go back on the road and play the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 7th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

