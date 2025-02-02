Team East defeats Team West 19-13 in Skills Competition for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

Day one of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic at Acrisure Arena is in the books.

Team East won the Skills Competition 19-13 over Team West, but what a fun night it was at Acrisure Arena. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @TheAHL @Firebirds @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/GofDNu8FT4 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) February 3, 2025

The first event of the night was the Inglasco Puck Control Relay. Firebird All-Star Jani Nyman participated in the challenge and defeated Jeremy Davies in the race to earn Team West's third win in the Puck Control Relay.

The night's second event was the popular CCM Fastest Skater, which Nyman also participated in. Nyman finished with the slowest time, 14.443 seconds. Team West had the fastest time, but Team East had the fastest average time.

The third event was the Fortune Tires Rapid Fire. The team that earned the most saves won the challenge, which went to the East.

The fourth was another popular event, which was the CCM Hardest Shot. Team East had the hardest shot as Trevor Carrick blasted his puck at 100 mph. Team West had the higher average speed, and former Firebird Andrew Poturalski participated in the event, who clocked in at 98.3 mph.

I got to catch up with Former Firebird Andrew Poturalski about the crowd getting behind him in his return to the desert during the hardest shot challenge in the AHL All-Star Classic. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @TheAHL @AcrisureArena @sjbarracuda pic.twitter.com/DHZjtijSLf — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) February 3, 2025

Another event Poturalski participated in was the Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting, which was event five. Team East swept the challenge as each representative hit all their targets in eight attempts.

The sixth event was the Silvervcrest Pass and Score, probably the most popular of the night. Team East once again dominated, scoring seven goals to Team West's three.

The final event of the night was the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay. Nyman participated in the event and failed to convert on both attempts. Team East squeezed past, scoring one more goal than Team West, which sealed Team East's 19-13 victory over Team West.

The Eastern Conference takes the #AHLAllStar Skills Competition crown at 19-13👑 pic.twitter.com/k7DFO2FC26 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 3, 2025

The Classic will continue tomorrow with the AHL All-Star Challenge, a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament. The first game is set to start at 6 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.