Student Athlete of the Week – Mia Navarro

Palm Desert wrestler Mia Navarro is this week's student-athlete of the week.

At Palm Desert High School, senior standout Mia Navarro is not your average wrestler coming in and competing in the 100-pound weight class, but she never let her size affect her to give her all to be the very best.

"I think sometimes it's not about the weigh-in and the scale," Navarro said. "I have been really confident in my training, so I think that helps."

Navarro has really done it all for the Aztecs; she's a 3-time DEL Champion, a state qualifier, and a nationally ranked player. You think that would be enough to cement her name in the Aztec's legacy, but for Navarro, the job is never finished.

"It's pretty rewarding, but I always strive for more," Navarro said. "I keep on working hard. I always want more and more every time."

Where does her mentality come from? Well, it comes from the examples her teammates set.

"I think seeing my past teammates in college now just getting their name out there and getting big wins and that makes me strive for more," Navarro said.

Being with the team for the past four years, she not only learned to become a great student-athlete but a leader both on and off the mat.

"She sets a great example for everybody to follow," head coach Anthony Mantanona said. "Not just the girls but the boys team. She is probably the leader of this team on the way she carries herself. She approaches everything with great effort and a great attitude; even when she's hurt, she shows up to every practice.

