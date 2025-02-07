Skip to Content
Sprong’s overtime goal gives Firebirds 3-2 win against Gulls

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego on Friday night at Pechanga Arena in overtime by the final score 3-2.

Daniel Sprong scored the overtime game-winner and Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves to help earn the Firebirds their 24th win of the season.

The overtime win was Coachella Valley’s third straight in the extra session and the win was their fourth in a row.

The Firebirds continue their road swing, battling the Henderson Silver Knights this Wednesday, February 12th. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT in Nevada.

