Firebirds fall to Gulls 5-3 for second straight loss

today at 12:12 AM
Published 11:58 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Diego Gulls 5-3 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

Justin Bailey gave the Gulls the 1-0 lead, but Ben Meyers erased that deficit on the power play after deflecting Nikolas Brouillard's shot.

San Diego scored two unanswered goals by Carson Meyer and Nathan Gaucher to retake the lead. To cap off the opening frame, Jagger Firkus tallied his tenth goal of the season for the Firebirds' second power-play goal of the night.

In the second, Tucker Robertson scored the lone goal in the period to make the game even at three.

The Gulls wasted no time in the final frame as Judd Caulfield scored the game-leading goal in 38 seconds. Nikita Nesterenko added an empty-netter to hand the Firebirds their second straight loss.

Philipp Grubauer started in net for CV and had 19 saves.

Firebirds improve to 25-17-1-5. Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, February 16th. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Local Sports Events

Kenji Ito

