Firebirds fall to Gulls 5-3 for second straight loss

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Diego Gulls 5-3 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

Justin Bailey gave the Gulls the 1-0 lead, but Ben Meyers erased that deficit on the power play after deflecting Nikolas Brouillard's shot.

POWER PLAY GOOOALLLLL



tied game 1-1 pic.twitter.com/D3ZeMoq1qJ — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 16, 2025

San Diego scored two unanswered goals by Carson Meyer and Nathan Gaucher to retake the lead. To cap off the opening frame, Jagger Firkus tallied his tenth goal of the season for the Firebirds' second power-play goal of the night.

another power play goal 🔥



3-2 SD | 2:04 left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/AzlT0m4tlV — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 16, 2025

In the second, Tucker Robertson scored the lone goal in the period to make the game even at three.

TUCK TIES THE GAME pic.twitter.com/4RZz9x4coR — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 16, 2025

The Gulls wasted no time in the final frame as Judd Caulfield scored the game-leading goal in 38 seconds. Nikita Nesterenko added an empty-netter to hand the Firebirds their second straight loss.

Philipp Grubauer started in net for CV and had 19 saves.

Firebirds improve to 25-17-1-5. Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, February 16th. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

