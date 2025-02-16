Firebirds split weekend series with 4-3 shootout win over Condors

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 in the shootout on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Condors held the Firebirds scoreless in the opening period but added a goal of their own by Phil Kemp.

Jacob Melanson tallied the game-tying goal in the second frame, which would be the lone goal in the period.

TIED GAME FOLKS pic.twitter.com/Tco63JD94t — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 17, 2025

To open the third, Jani Nyman scored his 20th goal of the season to give the Firebirds their first lead of the night.

FIREBIRDS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/VmnpOoB7ov — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 17, 2025

Ronnie Attard made the game even at two-all, but Ben Meyers gave the Birds the one-goal lead again.

we take back the lead 3-2 pic.twitter.com/1PvlCSyMDx — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 17, 2025

The Condors would not go down without a fight as Daniel D'Amato scored with two minutes and 46 seconds to go, which would be the final goal in regulation.

Scoreless in overtime, now in the shootout, the Condors and Firebirds were even with two goals each. Condors Matvey Petrov and Jacob Perreault scored, and Brandon Biro and Daniel Sprong scored.

Eduard Sale was the final skater, and he went to the glove side, flipped, and scored the game-winning goal.

A goal from Eduard Šalé down one end, and a save by Aleš Stezka down the other!@Firebirds | #BAKvsCV pic.twitter.com/SRjjBS0Ydn — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 17, 2025

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 31 saves.

Firebirds improve to 26-17-1-5. Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, February 19th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.