Firebirds split weekend series with 4-3 shootout win over Condors

February 16, 2025 11:07 PM
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 in the shootout on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Condors held the Firebirds scoreless in the opening period but added a goal of their own by Phil Kemp.

Jacob Melanson tallied the game-tying goal in the second frame, which would be the lone goal in the period.

To open the third, Jani Nyman scored his 20th goal of the season to give the Firebirds their first lead of the night.

Ronnie Attard made the game even at two-all, but Ben Meyers gave the Birds the one-goal lead again.

The Condors would not go down without a fight as Daniel D'Amato scored with two minutes and 46 seconds to go, which would be the final goal in regulation.

Scoreless in overtime, now in the shootout, the Condors and Firebirds were even with two goals each. Condors Matvey Petrov and Jacob Perreault scored, and Brandon Biro and Daniel Sprong scored.

Eduard Sale was the final skater, and he went to the glove side, flipped, and scored the game-winning goal.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 31 saves.

Firebirds improve to 26-17-1-5. Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, February 19th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

