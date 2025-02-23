Firebirds defeat Barracuda 5-3 to sweep weekend series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-3 on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

This is the first win against the Barracuda this season for the birds.

The Firebirds fired on all cylinders in the opening period. Jani Nyman scored 48 seconds, and Gustav Olofsson scored five minutes and 41 seconds into the first for the 2-0 lead.

birds take the lead right away 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xCxEANMIy0 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

let's make that 2-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nrJmvloL0n — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 23, 2025

The Barracuda cut down the deficit to one after Danil Gushchin tallied his 15th goal of the season.

It was a rinse-and-repeat for the birds. CV opened the period with two goals from Jagger Firkus and Ben Meyers for the three-goal lead.

we love when the circus comes to town 🎪 pic.twitter.com/Ve30JTtFPA — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 24, 2025

To end the second, Former Firebird Andrew Poturalski put San Jose back in reach.

In the third period, the Barracuda only inched closer with a goal from Colin White.

In the final stretch, Logan Morrison shot toward the empty net and scored the game's final goal to extend the Firebirds win streak to four games.

Philipp Grubauer started in net for CV and saved 26 shots.

Firebirds improve to 29-17-1-5. The Firebirds will go back on the road and will play the Henderson Silver Knight on Wednesday, February 26th. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

