Firebirds get back in the win colum after 6-5 win over Gulls

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 6-5 on Friday at Pechanga Arena.

Jani Nyman opened the scoring, but Jan Mysak answered with a goal of his own to make the game even at one. Not even a minute later, Tucker Robertston helped the Firebirds get in front once more.

back in the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7yyhb0fnbK — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 1, 2025

The Gulls scored two unanswered goals to cap off the opening frame, but the birds heated up. CV did one better and scored three unanswered from Daniel Sprong, John Hayden, and Logan Morrison.

tied it back up 3-3 pic.twitter.com/2d9ihuIrfN — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 1, 2025

power play gooaalll 🔥 4-3 us pic.twitter.com/EvYp1hJ01i — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 1, 2025

3/3 on the power play 😎 pic.twitter.com/Aa32yrGpAA — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 1, 2025

In the final period, Jani Nyman tallied his second goal of the night on the powerplay, meaning that the Firebirds went 4/4 with the man advantage.

The Gulls kept the Firebirds on their toes until the final second as Nikita Nesterenko scored twice to trail by only one, but it was too little too late.

Philipp Grubauer started in net for CV and saved 24 shots.

Firebirds improve to 30-18-1-5. The Firebirds will continue their road trip and will play the Calgary Wranglers for a two-game series starting on Tuesday, March 4th. Both the Wranglers and Firebirds are tied in points with 66, so it's going to be a fight for first place. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.