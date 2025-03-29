Firebirds defeat Wolves 3-2 in OT to extend win streak to two games

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley defeated the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at Allstate Arena.

The Firebirds trailed early in the first period after Justin Robidas scored the opening goal for the Wolves. Ryan Winterton made the game even at one in the final stretch of the first period.

that's how it's done 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JwnMmIpLXF — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

It was a rinse and repeat in the second period. Skyler Brind'Amour gave the Wolves the 2-1 lead, but Winterton answered the call once more and scored his second goal of the game to make it 2-2.

wints on fiiiirrreeee



2-2 pic.twitter.com/1JF8YX0YYN — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

After a scoreless third period, Jagger Firkus scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

THE CIRCUS WINS IT IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/CA1LuWVpTH — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 26 saves.

Firebirds improve to 34-22-2-5. The Firebirds will be back on the ice and play the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, March 30th. Puck drop is at 1 PM.

