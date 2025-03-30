Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds shutout Wolves 4-0 to sweep the weekend series

By
March 30, 2025 11:49 PM
Published 10:59 PM

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds shutout the Chicago Wolves 4-0 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

In the first period, Ben Meyers scored his 22nd goal of the season to put the Firebirds in front by one.

The Firebirds wasted no time in the second to extend their lead to two as Logan Morrison scored in only the second minute of the frame.

From then on, the Firebirds capitalized on the man advantage with goals from Jagger Firkus and David Goyette.

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and made 29 saves, recording his first AHL shutout.

The Firebirds improve to 35-22-2-5. The Firebirds will return home and play the Pacific Divison leading Eagles on Wednesday, April 2nd. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content