Firebirds shutout Wolves 4-0 to sweep the weekend series

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds shutout the Chicago Wolves 4-0 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

In the first period, Ben Meyers scored his 22nd goal of the season to put the Firebirds in front by one.

BIRDS STRIKE FIRST pic.twitter.com/ZfArdHRm84 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

The Firebirds wasted no time in the second to extend their lead to two as Logan Morrison scored in only the second minute of the frame.

we lead by 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Mo8h5RlCX — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

From then on, the Firebirds capitalized on the man advantage with goals from Jagger Firkus and David Goyette.

who doesn't love a power play goal??



we lead 3-0 pic.twitter.com/L52uVuzC9v — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 30, 2025

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and made 29 saves, recording his first AHL shutout.

The Firebirds improve to 35-22-2-5. The Firebirds will return home and play the Pacific Divison leading Eagles on Wednesday, April 2nd. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

