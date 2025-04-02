Firebirds fall to Eagles 3-1 in their final meeting of the regular season

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

The Eagles scored two unanswered goals in the first and second periods by Jayson Megna and Devante Stephens.

It wasn't until the final frame of play for the Firebirds to get on the board. In only five minutes and 31 seconds, Eduard Sale made it a one-goal game.

and we're on the board people



2-1 COL leads pic.twitter.com/sDqD5WisvY — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 3, 2025

CV had an empty net in the final stretch of play, and Colorado took advantage, scoring one final goal by Mark Senden.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 17 saves.

Firebirds drop to 35-23-2-5. The Firebirds will be back on the road and play the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, April 4th. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

