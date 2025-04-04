Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds defeat Silver Knights 3-1 to get back in the win column

By
Published 11:14 PM

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-1 on Friday at Lee's Family Forum.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring with a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, but the Firebirds responded quickly with two goals by Nikolas Brouillard.

In the second period, David Goyette scored the lone goal in the period, which would be the game's final goal.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 18 saves.

Firebirds now improve to 36-23-2-5. The Firebirds will remain in Henderson to play the Silver Knights once more to complete the two-game series on Saturday, April 5th. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content