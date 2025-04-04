Firebirds defeat Silver Knights 3-1 to get back in the win column

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-1 on Friday at Lee's Family Forum.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring with a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, but the Firebirds responded quickly with two goals by Nikolas Brouillard.

2-1 THANKS TO BRUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/maBbR9zEh7 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 5, 2025

In the second period, David Goyette scored the lone goal in the period, which would be the game's final goal.

firebirds lead 3-1! pic.twitter.com/PvzBCxjT6W — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 5, 2025

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 18 saves.

Firebirds now improve to 36-23-2-5. The Firebirds will remain in Henderson to play the Silver Knights once more to complete the two-game series on Saturday, April 5th. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

