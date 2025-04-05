Skip to Content
Firebirds fall to Silver Knights 4-1 in their final meeting of the regular season

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Henderson Silver Knights 4-1 on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.

Scoreless in the first, the Silver Knights opened the scoring with two unanswered goals by Kai Uchacz and Dysin Mayo. Ryan Winterton put the Firebirds back within reach to end the second frame.

To open the final period, Henderson scored two more goals by Tanner Laczynski and Raphael Lavoie.

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and had 25 saves.

Firebirds fall to 36-24-2-5. The Firebirds will return home and play the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, April 9th. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

