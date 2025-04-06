Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds clinch playoff berth to head to playoffs for third straight season

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
New
Published 8:19 PM

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds clinched a playoff berth to head to the Calder Cup Playoffs for their third straight season.

The Firebirds needed the Bakersfield Condors vs Tucson Roadrunners game to finalize so they could clinch a playoff berth.

The Firebirds sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 36-24-2-5 record, which comes out to 79 points. As it stands, the Firebirds will either play the San Jose Barracuda or Calgary Wranglers in the first round. Both the Barracuda and Wranglers are tied in fifth with 75 points each.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content