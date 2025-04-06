Firebirds clinch playoff berth to head to playoffs for third straight season

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds clinched a playoff berth to head to the Calder Cup Playoffs for their third straight season.

The Firebirds needed the Bakersfield Condors vs Tucson Roadrunners game to finalize so they could clinch a playoff berth.

The Firebirds sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 36-24-2-5 record, which comes out to 79 points. As it stands, the Firebirds will either play the San Jose Barracuda or Calgary Wranglers in the first round. Both the Barracuda and Wranglers are tied in fifth with 75 points each.

